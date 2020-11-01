Memphis Police are searching for a woman who was kidnapped by her child’s father at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they said was kidnapped by her child’s father.
MPD said Ytahj Wallace was kidnapped at gunpoint by her child’s father and was taken from the scene in a dark gray Dodge Durango, unknown tag. MPD said this happened Sunday right before Noon near Austin Peay and Coleman.
Wallace is 5-foot 4, and is 110 pounds and has a tattoo “Eddie” over her left eye. She had on black pants and a black jacket.
MPD said she was kidnapped by Ladarrius Becton, who is 6-foot 2, and is 175 pounds.
If seen, MPD said call them at (901) 545-COPS (2677).
