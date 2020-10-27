Memphis Police are searching for missing 11-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for an 11-year-boy who was last seen Monday around 2 p.m.

MPD said Terrence Malone was last seen around 2000 Block of Livewell Circle Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black/white pants with white tennis shoes.

Malone is 11 years old and is 5-foot-2. and weighs 85 pounds. He is a black male with a medium complexion with short hair.

MPD said if you know where Malone is or know about his whereabouts call them at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons 901-636-4479.