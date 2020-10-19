Memphis Police are searching for a 37-year-old man who may have been kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 37-year-old man who left his home around Noon and no one has heard from him since.

MPD said Harvey Watson left his house midday on Sunday in the 2300 block of Hawkhurst. Additionally, they said an unknown person has called the mother of Watson with threats to harm him, if demands are not met.

Watson is biracial, and approximately 5-foot-8, 130 pounds and was last seen on foot wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and gray/black shoes.

MPD said if you have any information that can help them find Watson, please call: 901-545-2677