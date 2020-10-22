Memphis Police are looking for 66-year-old woman who has dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for a 66-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.
MPD said Jeri Ashley was last seen Wednesday morning around 11:30 in the 1900 Block of Poplar Avenue. She was driving her gray 2016 Toyota Corolla bearing TN tag 2J05W2.
Ashley is described as a 66 year old, white woman who is 5-foot-6, and 150 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see her or know about her whereabouts, MPD said call them at: 901-545-2677.
