MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash in Whitehaven late Sunday evening.

MPD said officers are on the scene of a crash at Holmes and Millbranch. They said a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, and the responsible driver stayed on the scene.

Memphis Police said the male victim did not survive his injuries. Additionally, there is another scene at Wilson and Millbranch, but it is unclear what is happening there.

This is a developing story.