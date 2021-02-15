Memphis Police, Shelby County activate inclement weather crash policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have activated their inclement weather crash policies on Monday as winter weather moved throuh the Mid-South.

If you are involved in an accident and no one is injured, the Memphis Police Department said drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. Once you have that information, take photos of the accident and the person’s tag number.

Both drivers should report the incident to police within five days.

The same applies for crashes in Shelby County, but drivers will have to arrange a time to meet at the Sheriff’s Office substation located at 11670 Memphis-Arlington Road to report the crash within 10 days.

Any questions regarding the Shelby County policy should be directed to the non-emergency line at (901) 379-7625.