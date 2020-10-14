Memphis Police: 1 killed in double shooting on Barron Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Orange Mound on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 3100 block Barron Avenue. They said when they arrived to the scene, officers located two people who were shot, and one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said the other shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.