Memphis philanthropist Marilyn Belz has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis philanthropist Marilyn Belz died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to a release from Jewish Community Partners, Belz has been laid to rest with only her immediate family in attendance. The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions, they said.

Belz and her husband Jack Belz are known for their work in business and charities across the Mid-South.

Jack Belz is the owner of the Peabody Hotel and chairman and CEO of Belz Enterprises. The family has developed much of downtown Memphis over the past few decades.

The couple also created the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art back in 1998. The museum displays their personal art collection acquired over the past five decades.