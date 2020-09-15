Memphis philanthropist and arts lover Helen ‘Honey’ Scheidt dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis philanthropist and lover of the arts, Helen “Honey” Scheidt has died.

She and her husband Rudi, who just passed away back in the spring, traveled the world and spent decades working to bring art and culture to the city.

Twenty years ago, the Scheidts gave a multimillion-dollar gift to the University of Memphis’ School of Music, and it now bears the Scheidt name.

She was instrumental in bringing the Wonders Series’ inaugural exhibition, Rameses the Great, to Memphis in 1987.

Scheidt was interested in Memphis tourism and served on the selection committee that named Kevin Kane head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Honey Scheidt died at the age of 90. A private graveside service was held Monday.