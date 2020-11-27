Memphis pastors drawing on Flint water crisis experience to keep congregation safe during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is creating a test of faith at one South Memphis Church. Services at St. Andrew AME have been canceled since March, but the pastors there are drawing on their experience during another health crisis to keep their congregation safe.

“Ministry needs to do two things: it needs to meet needs and solve problems.”

Words to live by for Reverend Byron Moore, the pastor of St. Andrew AME on South Parkway.

Before COVID-19, Pastor Byron Moore and Executive Pastor Sharon Moore were routinely preaching to a full sanctuary. In March when they decided to stop in-person preaching, it was admittedly a faith affirming decision.

“My faith lets me know that this too, I believe with all my heart, shall pass because trouble doesn’t last always,” said Sharon Moore.

For the Moores and their three children who moved to Memphis from Flint, Michigan, there is a familiar parallel between this pandemic and what became known as the Flint water crisis.

“I guess if I had to make a comparison I would first begin by saying failure of government,” said Byron Moore.

Moore said that failure happened in 2014 when Flint switched the city’s water supply from Detroit to the Flint River as a cost cutting measure.

“But they did that without testing the pipes that the water would come through,” he said. “So you’re talking about pipes that had not been utilized for over 40 years in terms of supplying water to a system.”

The crisis became a nightmare for families.

“We first became aware of it through the medical community as they were giving information regarding testing children for lead,” said Byron Moore. “They noticed that many children who were coming in for pediatric appointments were testing high in lead levels in their blood and that first alerted us to a problem.”

Moore was among the faither leaders confronting and demanding action from the city and state.

“And so it was just our role. We felt that it was our duty to plug in, first of all, to the heart of the people to see exactly their sepcific problems were: how they were suffering physically, but also mentally and emotionally and psychologically. To talk to the science community to get the impacts and projected impacts that it could have long term, and then finally to talk to government to see how we could remedy the situation,” said Byron Moore.

Six years later and now in the midst of a pandemic, both pastors believe what they experienced in Flint made them stronger, and more determined to prove true faith and education can unite a community and overcome any obstable.

They’ve relied heavily on social media to minister and educate St. Andrew’s flock.

“So, for us, it just presented another challenge in terms of more needs to meet and more problems to solve. So we shifted quickly to that mindset and I think we’ve been doing pretty good, but there’s always so much more to do,” he said.

Both admit their faith has been put to the test, knowing empty pews could very well mean lost souls.

“And so my heart grieves because we see individuals who are suffering and it could have been avoided,” said Sharon Moore.

The pastors have established a health advisory board at St. Andrew AME which is staffed by medical professional who are also members of the congregation. That group and the pastors will decide when it’s safe to return to in-person worship.