Memphis Outreach Ministries, volunteers continue annual tradition of feeding homeless despite pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the season of giving, but just as it has with everything else, COVID-19 presents obstacles to helping out the less fortunate. But some Memphians still found a way to give back on Christmas Eve.

Memphis Outreach Ministries and a group of local volunteers are still honoring an annual tradition of teaming up to make sure those less fortunate got a quality, warm meal on Christmas Eve, in spite of COVID challenges.

“We found a different way to take care of the homeless and not let it stop us,” Singia Jones, of Memphis Outreach Ministries, said.

The meals were sanitized and prepared ahead of time, and then given out in an assembly line style to minimize contact.

“And when we’re feeding everyone, we want to make sure that everyone gets clean and sanitized food. All that food’s gotta be good.”

The pandemic definitely factored into this year’s festivities, but organizers couldn’t let a year go by without helping out.

“We count our blessings as often as we can, and to be able to give back is just a wonderful thing,” Lydia Jefferson, of Lady L Events, said.

2020 hasn’t gone as planned for just about anyone, but this group of volunteers is already looking forward to expanding its impact for the holidays in 2021.

“A lot of things got knocked out of the park but it allowed us time to plan, a lot of time to brainstorm and come up with different ways to reach more people and possibly be safer.”

This group takes donations year-round. If you’d like to help out, click here.