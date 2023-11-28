MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We believe that good news belongs on TV too! That’s why every Tuesday, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes homelessness is solvable.

Errin Woods is the COC Project coordinator with Community Alliance for the Homeless. “We know it’s a solvable problem right? We know it’s a basic human right, right? Those are some of the things we believe.”

Chere Bradshaw is the Executive Director of Community Alliance for the Homeless. “We want to make sure the people that experience homelessness, those who have the greatest need, get housed first.”

The organization works with numerous agencies to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to assisting the homeless population in Memphis and Shelby County. It also works directly with schools that have homeless service programs.

“Kids don’t like doing homework in the first place. Can you imagine them doing their homework in a car hungry,” Bradshaw asked.

The Community Alliance for the Homeless makes sure the homeless aren’t overlooked.

“You have 46 agencies that are collaborating. Nine committees that are working together to end homelessness in the area,” said Woods.

Bradshaw explained, that those agencies “will get together and say, ‘Okay this person needs a two-bedroom house. They’ve got kids. Needs to be close to this area if possible.’ When that happens, they’ll say, ‘We have this place for them.'”

Over the last year, they’ve helped house over 2,000 families.

“They weren’t born homeless,” said Bradshaw. “They weren’t always homeless. They know how to live. They just needed some help.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church donated $ 1,000 to Community Alliance for the Homeless because affordable housing can be out of reach for many. Having a network of people to help you get a roof back over your head is vital.

