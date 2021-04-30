Memphis official calls for ban on ‘eviction set-out’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council may throw another roadblock to slow a potential wave of evictions.

Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. plans to call for a new ordinance banning landlords from tossing people’s stuff out on the streets during evictions next week. The practice is known as “eviction set-out” and Smiley said it’s become an eyesore in some low-income communities.

His plan would require landlords to give tenants a chance to gather their belongings and move them. Is anything is left behind, landlords would have to either donate them to charity, send them to a landfill or remove them by some other legal means.

Smiley plans to call for the new ordinance next Tuesday.

