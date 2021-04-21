Memphis officer, suspect exchange gunfire during traffic stop in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect overnight during a traffic stop in Berclair.

According to police, it all began when an officer pulled over a driver in the 4300 block of Summer Avenue near Waring Road. As the officer was approaching the vehicle, someone inside started shooting and the officer returned fire.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect also fired into an occupied car. No one was hurt, police said.

Several hours later, an individual believed to be the shooter showed up at the Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. As of early Wednesday morning, he was listed as being in critical condition. A second person who was reportedly in the car at the time of the incident, was also detained.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted along with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The officer involved has been routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.