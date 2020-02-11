Memphis officer relieved of duty after DUI, reckless driving arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.

Carrington Hite has been with the Memphis Police Department since March 2017, a spokesperson for the department told WREG. He was placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged conduct on February 9.

According to police, Hite was driving along Interstate 240 near Sam Cooper early that morning when he wrecked and his Dodge Charger ended up in a ravine.

He told first responders that he “had a little to drink” and was texting while driving.

Authorities said he failed all but one of his sobriety tests.

Hite was released from jail several hours after his arrest on a $500 bond.