Memphis officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing car tag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was relieved of duty after allegedly driving with a stolen tag on his vehicle.

According to police, Officer Courtney Cunningham’s Honda was pulled over on May 12 on Bartlett Boulevard after another officer ran his tags and they came back stolen.

During the traffic stop, police said Cunningham told the officer that he found the tag while working a crash scene on I-40 on duty as an officer with the Memphis Police Department. He took the tag valued at $120 and placed it on his own vehicle, knowing it didn’t belong to him, police said.

Cunningham was issued a citation.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed Cunningham has been an employee since 2002 and was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.