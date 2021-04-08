Memphis officer injured during incident at I-40/ I-240 flyover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital overnight following an incident at the I-40/I-240 flyover.

According to the Memphis Police Department, authorities received a call of a man driving erratically on Macon Cove. When officers tried to pull him over, he allegedly refused to stop but eventually pulled over at the flyover.

The officer was injured as police moved in to get the driver out of the car. The officer was taken to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital East to get checked out as well.

MPD said charges are pending against the driver.