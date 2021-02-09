Memphis nurse away for nearly year caring for COVID patient surprises son at basketball game

CORDOVA, Tenn. – It was a surprise at center court for a point guard at First Assembly Christian School in Cordova Tuesday night.

Joshua Ward had no idea his mother, who has been in New York City for nearly a year helping COVID patients, had flown in for his last home game of the season.

“I never thought I would be there that long,” Charlene Bonner said. “I thought I would go and help for a couple of weeks and a month at the most.”

Bonner, a nurse practitioner, said the last time she saw her son was back in November when she came home for his grandfather’s funeral.

She said there were was no way she was going to miss a game where senior players like her son where also being honored.

As Ward was being introduced alongside his father, Bonner’s name was also announced over the loudspeaker, and she snuck behind Ward and gave him a big hug.

“I’m just honored to be his mom. He’s such a great person, and he’s such a great human being all around. And I don’t just say that because I’m his mother,” Bonner said.

The undefeated FACS Crusaders won the game against Jackson Christian 63-52. They have one more away game this week and then it’s on to the district playoffs.

Bonner has no idea how much longer she will be in New York City, but it’s grateful she is making a difference.

“It’s been hard but a joy to be able to help. Most o the people are so grateful when they find out we are from out of state,” Bonner said.

Bonner said when she returns to the Memphis area, she hopes to open her own practice.