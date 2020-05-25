Memphis National Cemetery honors fallen heroes amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreath laying ceremony, the playing of “Taps.” This year, the traditional Memorial Day service at Memphis’ National Cemetery was all done in front a very small group.

Boy Scouts, their leaders, and a few Memphis National Cemetery employees were the only ones invited to the 15-minute Memorial Day Service.

Normally 300 to 500 attend the annual tribute for the fallen servicemen and women, but because of the coronavirus it’s been scaled back. It also prevented the Boy Scouts and other groups from placing American flags at the gravesites.

Some at the service said it didn’t look the same.

James Benson, a Korean War veteran, also attended the service Monday morning. He said he hopes things will be back to normal next year but understands why this had to happen.

“Got to do what we can. Safety of the people,” Benson said.

Related Content Solemn rituals remain but with new precautions at Arlington National Cemetery this Memorial Day