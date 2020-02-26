Memphis named one of the top cities for jobs this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is ranked No. 4 in a study of the top cities for jobs in 2020 released Wednesday by Glassdoor.

According to the study there are 23,268 job openings in Memphis, with a median base salary of $48,336 and a median home value of $150,648. The three hottest jobs are Registered Nurse, Cashier and Front End Developer.

Glassdoor, a job posting website, ranked cities according to factors including how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Most of the top cities on this year’s list are mid-size cities, led by Raleigh, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Memphis and Cleveland.

See the full list here.