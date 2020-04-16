Memphis music pioneer Knox Phillips, son of Sun Studio founder, dies

MEMPHIS, TN – OCTOBER 17: Knox Phillips and Jerry Phillips present during the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Cannon Center on October 17, 2015 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Knox Phillips, a Memphis music pioneer and the son of Sun Studio founder Sam Phillips, died Wednesday.

Knox Phillips was known for being one of the great ambassadors for Memphis music. For decades, he ran a recording studio and several Memphis music organizations.

His exact cause of death isn’t known.

Phillips had been battling health problems for many years.

He will always be remembered by city and state leaders and the music community for promoting Memphis and its music to the world and being a musical pioneer, synonymous with the legendary Phillips family name.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.