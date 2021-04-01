Memphis murder suspect found dead in Nashville had long history of violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Tucker’s story ended in a Nashville motel room Thursday, but the people affected by the deadly shooting he’s accused of will have to live with the consequences forever.

Tucker allegedly shot five people in North Memphis last Friday, killing three of them. He was found dead of what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot after a standoff with police in a Nashville motel Thursday.

We found a lot of anger and sadness on Arrington Avenue in Memphis as residents continue to process what happened last week.

“He killed three friends that didn’t deserve the killing,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

Tucker had a long history of violent crime. Police say he was convicted of first-degree murder back in 2000. WREG looked further into his criminal history, and we found 20 prior cases and eight warrants.

Residents on Arrington Avenue say they knew Tucker had a rough past.

Law enforcement said another person was detained for questioning. We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information.