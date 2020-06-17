Memphis murder suspect added to Tennessee’s Most Wanted list after three deadly shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old Memphis man has been added to the state’s Most Wanted list on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in three shootings dating to 2019.

Joshua Dotson faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder along with weapons charges, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals Service and Memphis Police Department are also looking for Dotson.

Dotson is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened the morning of June 12 on Quinn Street in Memphis.

Dotson’s girlfriend, Jamesha Covson, 19, and her unborn baby were killed in that shooting.

In addition, Marshals said Dotson is also wanted in another deadly shooting that happened May 24 near Jesse Turner Park on South Bellevue.

That shooting killed Reginald Anderson, Marshals said. Another victim, Renita Bennett, was shot multiple times but survived.

The Memphis Police Department said Dotson is wanted in a third incident from Nov. 17, 2019, at the South Memphis Market at 1430 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Divieon Parker, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

TBI said Dotson is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward up to $13,500 is offered for Dotson’s capture. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

Joshua Dotson is considered armed and dangerous! He’s wanted on 4 counts of First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 2 counts of Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.



1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1r3yDMbUDg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2020

