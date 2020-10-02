Memphis municipal courts to resume in-person appearances Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Municipal courts in Memphis will resume in-person appearances Monday, with staggered scheduling and six-foot physical distancing.

Only the person who was ticketed will be allowed into the building. Everyone is required to wear facial covering in the building, and temperatures will be checked at the door.

If you were scheduled to appear between August 27th thru October 2, 2020 and have not received a

reset notice, please call the City Court Clerk’s Office at 901-636-3400, 901-636-3450 or 901-636-3499

to get your new date.

The schedule for court session is below:

Division 1-Judge Teresa Jones

1st) Morning session 8:30 a.m.

2nd) Afternoon session 12:30 p.m.

Division 2-Judge Tarik Sugarmon

1st) Afternoon session 2 p.m.

2nd) Evening session 4 p.m. (this was advanced from 5 p.m.)

Division 3-Judge Jayne Chandler

1st) Morning session 11 a.m.

2nd) Afternoon session 1:30 p.m.