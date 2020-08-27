Memphis Municipal Courts suspend in-court appearances starting Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Municipal Courts are suspending in-court appearances effective Thursday, August 27, 2020.
The courts are suspending in-court appearances because of the high volume of people entering 201 Poplar Ave.
People with court appearances in Division 1, 2 & 3 of Municipal Court are directed to call the City Court Clerk’s office at 636-3400, 636-3450 or 636-3499 for further information on reset dates.
If you have compliance tickets, driver’s license, proof of insurance or vehicle registration you may send the documents to the following emails.
Diivision1@memphistn.gov, Division2@memphistn.gov and
Division3@memphistn.gov.
This suspension will remain in effect until further notice
