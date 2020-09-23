Memphis mother wants answers after she says child was abused at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is demanding answers from the Gentlemen and Ladies Academy in Cordova after she says an employee at the daycare center assaulted her 11-year-old son.

The mother said she did not want to be identified but is looking to press charges and seek counseling for her son. She said she is horrified and cannot believe a person would do this to a child.

“I sent them here for you to watch them and help them with virtual learning, and you’re choking my child,” the mother said.

A video that was recorded on the boy’s computer shows him telling the employee to stop hitting him. Also, in the video, you can hear the boy asking the employee to get off of him as the adult is antagonizing him.

WREG-TV reached out to the academy by phone. A spokesperson said this is an ongoing investigation and that the employee no longer works at the facility.

But the mother of the 11-year-old boy said that is not enough.

“The center shouldn’t be open because it’s no telling what’s going on inside,” the mother said.

The mother said she sent her child to daycare so he could do his virtual learning while she is at work. Now, she is sending her son to therapy after this ordeal.

“He’s traumatized by this. He’s going to have to probably deal with this for the rest of his life. No 11-year-old should have to go through that,” the mother said.

The Department of Child Services confirmed they have opened an investigation into the alleged abuse.