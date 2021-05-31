Memphis mom accused of bribing teen to take the fall for a gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a North Memphis mom is facing charges after trying to get a 14-year-old to take the fall for a gun.

According to court records, Cherry Wright was charged with filing a false report and bribing a witness.

The boy told police she offered him $250 to say a gun was his after one of her sons was shot. Initially, the boy went along with the plan, but court records suggest “he changed his tune” after Wright failed to come through with the money.