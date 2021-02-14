Memphis, Mid-South preparing for major winter storm; snowfall amounts could exceed half a foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snow has begun falling around the Mid-South, and it could affect everything from households to travel to school.

National Weather Service is projecting anywhere from 5 to 8 inches across the Mid-South before Monday at midnight. It’s great to look at but could cause issues for residents. MLGW and the city of Memphis have been preparing for this winter weather for the past week.

⚠ Here are the latest total storm snow and ice accumulations expected through Monday evening. Do not plan to travel on Monday if possible. #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx #midsouthwx pic.twitter.com/kQx5KDAUFs — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 14, 2021

This storms comes after the ice storm that knocked out power for more than 10,000 residents, the utility company has restored power to 99.8% of the area according to its outages map.



MLGW says crews are ready for the snowstorm.

“If another storm comes this coming weekend as expected, we will already have crews on standby, ready to hit the ground running and work 24 hours until all customers services is restored,” Gale Jones Carson, MLGW Vice President of Community and External Affairs, said.

The city of Memphis is also working ahead, but will admittedly face some challenges.

Officials say crews are salting major roads and streets early this evening, but equipment shortages make it difficult to treat the entire city at once, after the snow has touched down.

“We don’t treat all the roads. We don’t have the capacity to treat all the 6,000 lane miles of city streets. So we focus on the major roadways and the bridges and overpasses,” Robert Knecht, the Director Of Public Works, said.

If you do have a power outage to report, please call 901-544-6500.