Memphis, Shelby County mayors request state allow vaccinations to be open for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned local leaders have asked the state to allow them to vaccinate all Shelby County residents.

A spokesperson for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed on Friday his office sent the request to the state, and “they are considering it.” They didn’t not say when the request was made or when they expect to hear back.

A spokesperson for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also confirmed a request mas made to the state.

The news comes just hours after the Shelby County Health Department announced they would be moving into a new phase of the vaccination process, allowing more workers to be eligible.

That list includes those who work in transportation, social services, public infrastructure and corrections. The department says Phase 2a/2b also includes those 55 or older.

Also on Thursday, Dr. Gina Sweat with the Memphis Fire Department said they had begun targeting the homebound and homeless population in Memphis, calling it “a very labor intensive work.”

As of Friday, the health department has administered more than 234,000 Covid-19 doses. More than 164,000 people have received at least one dose, and more than 69,000 have received two doses.

