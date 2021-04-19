Memphis mayor announces his choice for police director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has selected his replacement for Memphis Police Director Michael Ralling who retired from the force last week.

In a statement posted on social media Monday, the city said Strickland will present Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis to the Memphis City Council this week as his pick.

Davis is chief of police in Durham, N.C. She has worked for the Atlanta Police Department and has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

The Memphis City Council will have to approve the selection.