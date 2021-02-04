Memphis man wanted in connection to Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a Memphis man accused of being involved in a shootout in Nashville.

According to police, Courtney Davis, 23, was reportedly seen on surveillance cameras getting out of a red Buick and exchanging gunfire with several individuals on January 19. The Buick was later discovered abandoned.

Davis’ last known address was on Ragan Street in Memphis.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest on three counts of aggravated assault. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.