Memphis man suspected in carjacking killed in Nashville crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nashville Police say a 25-year-old Memphis man was killed when the car he was accused of stealing in a carjacking exploded in a crash Wednesday.

Nashville Metro Police said two masked men carjacked a victim as he pulled his Dodge Charger into his driveway at 9:25 p.m. Police spotted the car a short time later.

The Charger then hit a Honda sedan and caught fire on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. Police said ammunition in the car began to explode in the fire.

An officer pulled one person out of the Charger, police said. Another person in that vehicle died. Police have not yet publicly named him.

One person in the Honda had injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening. Another was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Charger, Dariel Jackson, 23, was charged with offenses including aggravated robbery and vehicular homicide after he was discharged from the hospital. Police haven’t said whether he had a Memphis connection.

The Charger struck a Honda sedan, overturned & caught fire. An officer pulled 1 Charger occupant out. It appears ammunition in the Charger began to explode in the fire. The masked carjackers were armed with a long gun & pistol when they carjacked a Linbar Dr resident Wed night. pic.twitter.com/ZvKLNpNgGm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 5, 2020