Memphis man strikes woman with loaded gun over dispute about dog feces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he struck a woman with a gun over an argument about dog feces.

Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of Third Green Drive on Saturday. According to Memphis Police, Pattie Wicks told officers she and her neighbor Cedrick Banks got into an argument over dog feces.

Wicks told officers Banks hit her with a gun causing it to fire. Banks consented to MPD allowing, them to search his home, where they found a silver Taurus revolver loaded with one live round.

Banks told officers he was armed with his gun and cocked it to intimidate Wicks. Additionally, Banks said Wicks threw dog feces at him, and that is when he hit her in the head with the gun.

Banks was taken to 201 Poplar.