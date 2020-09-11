Memphis man sentenced to life in prison in tire shop killings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop and the fatal shooting of a third person in a separate incident.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Rickey Hull Jr., pleaded guilty Thursday to the three killings. He was then sentenced to three terms of life in prison by a judge.

Prosecutors said Hull shot Kamel Al Abes and Marcus Anderson inside the Third Tire Shop in Memphis in December 2018. Abes, the store owner, died at a hospital. Anderson, an employee, died at the store.

Hull was also linked to a separate killing one month earlier.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Hull shot 49-year-old Milton Edmonson in the back of the head as he was walking down Pendleton Street in November 2018.