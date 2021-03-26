Memphis man sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after he reportedly robbed a credit union in 2017.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 54-year-old Arnold Eden robbed Hope Federal Credit Union in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Road in July of 2017.

Officials say Eden handed a teller a note reading, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.” The teller gave Eden $2,602 in cash, and he fled the scene.

The Memphis Police Department was able to identify Eden using fingerprints he reportedly left on the glass door as he fled the scene.

Eden’s 72-month sentence is to be followed by three years of supervised released.