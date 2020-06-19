Memphis man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for series of armed carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a series of carjackings, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Isaiah Miller pleaded guilty to four carjacking and an unknown number of gun charges in March. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday.

It all began in October 2018 when two men were heading back to their car at South Cooper and Nelson. They said a group of teens approached them, and one of them pointed a handgun at the men and demanded their property.

As one man tried to lie face-down, one of the suspects punched him twice in the jaw.

They got away with the keys to a Mazda CX-9 and fled north on Cooper. The victims walked to Celtic Crossing where they called police.

Those victims later identified Miller as the person who carjacked them.

But that was only the beginning of Miller’s crime spree, the Department of Justice says.

On October 11, a woman was carjacked while sitting in her Honda Civic. Two days later, a group of teens pistol whipped a man during a carjacking on Venable Avenue.

On October 17, another man was attacked while walking to his car at Walker Avenue and Tanglewood.

Miller was taken into custody on October 19 after leading police on a chase both in the stolen Honda Civic and on foot.

In each of the crimes, the victims were able to identify Miller as one of the suspects involved.