Memphis man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison after ‘night of terror’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison after what prosecutors described as a “night of terror.”

According to evidence presented in court, Joshua Beason, 26, and two others robbed multiple businesses all within a couple of hours on June 28, 2019.

Around 1 a.m., the defendants pointed semi-automatic handguns at a store clerk on Raleigh Millington Road and threatened her before taking money from the register. Within the next two hours, they hit two gas stations on Summer Avenue before participating in a home invasion in the 200 block of West Barbara Circle.

Authorities said a resident and Beason’s co-defendants were shot, but all three survived. The three men were taken into custody by police when they were at the emergency room getting help.

Beason pleaded guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm charges in November 2020. He was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison, which does not allow for the possibility of parole.

The other people involved are scheduled for trial in July.