Memphis man sentenced to 17 years in prison for impersonating dead people, stealing thousands of dollars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for using the identities of dead people to take over credit card, savings and stock accounts and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Thursday that 58-year-old James Jackson was convicted in September 2019 of charges including mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of mail.

According to information presented in court, Jackson would search obituaries for the names of recently deceased and research their financial information. He would then call banks and credit card companies asking them to send him new cards.

In one instance he reportedly “caused the sale of over $340,000 of stock out of one victim’s investment account.”

He was finally caught in February 2015 after he called the Cordova Post Office trying to impersonate a then recently deceased man. Authorities knew it was an imposter and took him into custody.

He was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge.