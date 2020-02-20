Memphis man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after shoot-out, standoff with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man described by ATF as a career criminal was sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison after a shoot-out and hours-long standoff near the Liberty Bowl back in August 2018.

According to the Department of Justice, Quinton Yates was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and possession of an unregistered shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches.

In August 2018, three undercover officers from the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit were conducting a drug investigation in the 2500 block of Young Street. While officers were standing outside their vehicles, Yates allegedly came out of his home and began firing shots at the officers.

One of the officers returned fire, sending the suspect fleeing inside the home. Officers then cleared the immediate area and called for backup.

For several hours, officers could be seen surrounding the home trying to get the suspect to come outside. A tactical unit was called to the scene and officers were forced to shutdown the streets after Yates refused to comply.

Yates eventually turned himself in along with three other individuals inside the home. Those people were never identified and Yates told police they had nothing to do with the incident.

The suspect said he fired shots at the officers thinking they were stealing items from his car.

Police noted Yates is a convicted felon with multiple offenses dating back to 1987. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

In February, Yates was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.