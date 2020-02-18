Memphis man now facing three murder indictments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man previously indicted in two southwest Memphis murders has been indicted in a third unrelated crime which happened three weeks earlier.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Rickey Hull Junior shot 49-year-old Milton Edmonson in the back of the head as he was walking down Pendleton Street in November 2018.

The person responsible reportedly fled in a black Buick Park Avenue.

Several weeks later, a suspect matching the same description and driving the same type of car was caught on camera shooting Kamel Al Abes, 52, and Marcus Anderson, 44, at the Third Tire Shop on South Third Street.

Anderson died on the scene, while Al Abes dies sometime later at the hospital.

Hull was indicted for the last two murders in December 2018.

He’s currently being held on a $2 million bond.

