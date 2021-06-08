Memphis man indicted on sexual battery charges months after indecent exposure charge gets dropped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had a previous charge of indecent exposure dropped now faces two new charges of sexual battery.

According to Shelby County court records, a grand jury indicted Andrew Crosby, 49, on June 4 for two felony counts of sexual battery.

Records show he was booked on June 8. An affidavit was not immediately available in online records.

In a mugshot posted by Shelby County officials Tuesday night, Crosby appears to have a bruise under his right eye.

WREG asked Collierville Police last month if they had arrested Crosby. On May 17, Lt. David Townsend confirmed an “alleged incident is under investigation.”

“It is an active investigation that is being handled in conjunction with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office,” Townsend wrote in an email on May 18. He directed all further questions to the DA’s office.

A spokesperson for DA Amy Weirich has not commented on the investigation.

Crosby’s attorney Steve Farese told WREG’s Stacy Jacobson Tuesday night his client had no comment on the sexual battery charges.

Crosby previously faced a charge of indecent exposure last year when he masturbated in his own home in front of several of his daughter’s friends who were there for a sleepover, according to an affidavit. One of the friends, 14, saw the incident and reported it to police, according to the record.

Prosecutors dropped the charge in January due to what they called a loophole in Tennessee law.

“It sounds like indecent exposure. But if you read the indecent exposure statute it’s very specific about the age of the parties and the places it has to take place. It cannot happen in a private home with a victim who’s over 13,” Assistant District Attorney Lessie Rainey said at the time. “I know what she said happened, happened. But what she said happened doesn’t fall under the statute the way it was written. It’s frustrating because I would’ve liked to be able to do something better for the victim here.”

At the time, Crosby’s attorney Mark McDaniel, Sr. told WREG his client chose to exercise his right to remain silent and he did not appear in court the day they dropped the charge.

“The law was followed and Mr. Crosby should’ve never been arrested based upon the conduct that was alleged. Even if true, the conduct as alleged is not criminal in Tennessee,” McDaniel said.

Crosby, a Memphis native, previously owned a Washington, D.C.-based public relations firm called Crosby-Volmer International Communications.

WREG will update this story as more details become available.