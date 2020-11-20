Memphis man indicted after gas station confrontation over driving turns deadly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on a second-degree murder charge following a shooting two months ago in the Grahamwood neighborhood.
On September 9, William Mitchell, 27, and another driver named Austin Norfleet exchanged words about each other’s driving at a gas station in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.
The confrontation turned physical resulting in Mitchell allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting the 31-year-old in the chest.
Mitchell was indicted on a second-degree murder charge and released on bond.
An image of Mitchell was not available in the jail system.
