Memphis man indicted in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on charges following a deadly shooting in Frayser earlier this year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Anterious Miles and Cartiere Johnson were standing outside a store in the 2800 block of St. Elmo in March when Miles grabbed Johnson’s gun and shot him several times.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Miles was on the run for two weeks before he was taken into custody on first-degree murder and robbery charges in Forrest City, Arkansas.