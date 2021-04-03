Memphis man facing attempted murder charges for reportedly firing shots at two people near I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, after reportedly firing shots near I-55 on Wednesday night.

According to the affidavit, the two victims were leaving the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of Brooks Road on Wednesday, when one of the victims noticed someone he knew as “Husky” sitting in the passenger seat in a black Nissan in the hotel parking lot.

The Nissan pulled up to the victims’ car and began firing at them before fleeing the scene. Officers came to the scene and observed at least five bullet holes in the victims’ car.

As Memphis Police conducted their investigation, they developed Hurrie Gilliam as the suspect responsible for the shooting. One of the victims was shown a photo line-up and identified Gilliam as the responsible party.

Later that day, Memphis Police found Gilliam at a hotel arrested him. Gilliam is facing attempted murder charges, among other charges.