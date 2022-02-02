MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after driving a stolen vehicle from a rental company in St. Louis, police say.

Cortavies Jones was arrested Monday after police say they spotted him traveling on Kirby Parkway in a 2021 Ford Expedition with a fake drive-out tag.

Police say Jones parked at an apartment complex located off of Mt. Moriah near Kirby and went inside.

An officer was able to run the Ford’s vehicle identification number and determined it was stolen out of St. Louis.

When Jones came back outside, officers say they attempted to arrest him but he resisted and ran away. After a short pursuit, officers were able to detain Jones and take him into custody.

When taken in for questioning, Jones told police he was aware that the Ford was from Hertz Rental and that he had driven the vehicle for the past seven days, according to the crime report.

Jones is being charged with theft of property, evading arrest, resisting official detention, violation of vehicle registration and driving with a suspended license.