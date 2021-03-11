Memphis man charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he and two other men shot up a home at Kendrick and National.

Albert Poindexter, 25, was charged with attempted first-degree murder after the drive-by shooting Wednesday. The residents told police they heard around 20 gunshots and looked outside to see a grey Infinity M35 idling in front of their home and the occupants firing at them.

Another woman also reported that she was shot at while driving on I-40 near Watkins by three people driving similiar vehicles. The woman drove to the home on National to call for help.

The family told police that they had been involved in a conflict with three men, all of whom drive similiar vehicles. Authorities learned the men were at a home on Powell and located all three of them along with their vehicles. They were only able to take one, Albert Poindexter, into custody.

Warrants have not been issued for the other suspects.