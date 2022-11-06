MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have charged a man they say was involved in two shooting that occurred on October 30.

Joshua Gossett has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as firearms charges, according to MPD. Police said Gossett was the person responsible for two homicides on October 30, 2022.

Police initially responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of Barron Avenue on October 30 shortly after 2 p.m. They found the victim, Richard Skelskey, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Skelskey was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police then responded to another call that same day on the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue before 2:30 p.m. MPD said they found the victim, Shunish Baggett, in a pool of blood. MFD paramedics pronounced Baggett dead on the scene.

Forensics made the scene and determined the victim had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The next day, DeSoto County Missing Persons contacted the West Tennessee Forensic Center and informed them they were looking for a Lyft driver last seen in Memphis. The WTFC advised them that Skelskey was the person they were looking for as he had been identified in the Barron Ave shooting.

Investigators subpoenaed records from Lyft and found out that Gossett had booked a ride from a home on the 3500 block of Duane Road to the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue.

MPD said video surveillance showed Gossett leaving a home on the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue, next to Duane Cove, and getting into Skelskey’s Chevy Malibu at around 1:37 p.m. that day.

Gossett has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in this case. He has a $20,000 bond relating to firearms charges, but no bond information regarding murder charges has been listed.

Gossett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, November 7.