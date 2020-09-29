Memphis man charged in Frayser parking lot shooting that injured family, including seven-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a recent shooting that left an entire family injured, including a seven-year-old child.

According to police, the family was inside an SUV making their way into the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 2168 Frayser Boulevard on Aug. 26, when a driver pulled in front of them trying to get a spot.

The father pulled into another parking spot and exchanged words with the driver as they walked into the store.

As the family left, police said the father saw the same car speeding up behind them with two men holding guns out of the windows. The gunmen fired multiple shots at the family’s car, hitting all three of the victims and leaving them all in critical condition.

Police later identified one of the suspects as Fredrick Levy, 34. He was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of attempted murder.