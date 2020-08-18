Memphis man charged after deadly Lamar Avenue motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Lamar Avenue motel last month.

On July 17, first responders were called to the Deluxe Inn after Michael McMilliam was shot mutliple times inside one of the rooms. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video showed two men and a woman approach the victim’s room prior to the shooting. One of the men looked to be armed with a gun while the other -later identified as Michael McGhee – had his face covered.

Several minutes later, all three fled the scene.

McGhee denied being involved after his arrest. He was charged with second-degree murder.