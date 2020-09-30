Memphis man arrested on statutory rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged with statutory rape after he allegedly had sex with a teen girl.
Officers received a complaint against Jerry Quezada, 20, earlier this month after the girl’s father came forward. The victim then told police they had sex on two occasions.
Quezada surrendered on Tuesday. He told police he knew the girl was underage, but “he didn’t believe her because she looked older.”
